Walter Arnold, of Silverton, passed on August 14, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Silverton Cemetery. Arrangements under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Walter Lewis Arnold was born September 1, 1938 on his family's ranch out of Silverton, Texas, to Arthur Cyrus Arnold, Jr. and Gladys Burson Arnold. He passed from this life August 14, 2020 to his eternal reward with his Lord and Savior. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John A. Arnold, his brother Fred Arnold, his sister Marian Hamilton, and his son, Dee Arnold. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jeanette Lee and husband Ronnie of Claude, Texas; his son, Bob Arnold and wife Viann of Silverton, Texas; his daughter, Mindy Marrs and husband Mark of Canyon, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Pat Arnold of Happy, Texas; and the mother of his children, Gail Arnold. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and endless friends. Walt was a rancher and a talented and respected horse trainer. He was a World Champion steer roper with many honors and inductions earned with his roping ability. Walt loved the Lord and was one of the founding members of the Cowboy Chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by the many lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Silverton Cemetery Association or to First Baptist Church in Silverton. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com
