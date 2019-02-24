Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Darr Ellis. View Sign

Walter Darr Ellis 91, of Amarillo passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Amarillo. Services will be at 2 PM Monday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Military honors are by Volleys for Veterans.



Walter served in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He was a proud seaman reaching the rank of second class petty officer. In his mid-40s, he had an encounter with Jesus Christ that changed his life. He spent a number of years preparing for the ministry and had obtained a Master's Degree in theology and worked for some time on a PhD. Walter spent the second half of his life preaching God's Word and pastoring at Forest Hill Baptist Church. He loved storytelling with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Knights Templar of Texas as well as many other organizations. He was deeply loved and will be missed. Where he is now, is a far better place.



Walter was preceded in death by: his parents, William Walter and Edna Ellis, wife, Hazel Ellis, sister, Ellen Hargert and brother, Elmo Ellis.



He is survived by: his son, Kenneth Ellis, daughter, Sharon and her husband Robert Rachels, daughter, Joy Williams, sister, Leah Smith, 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.





Walter Darr Ellis 91, of Amarillo passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Amarillo. Services will be at 2 PM Monday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Military honors are by Volleys for Veterans.Walter served in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He was a proud seaman reaching the rank of second class petty officer. In his mid-40s, he had an encounter with Jesus Christ that changed his life. He spent a number of years preparing for the ministry and had obtained a Master's Degree in theology and worked for some time on a PhD. Walter spent the second half of his life preaching God's Word and pastoring at Forest Hill Baptist Church. He loved storytelling with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Knights Templar of Texas as well as many other organizations. He was deeply loved and will be missed. Where he is now, is a far better place.Walter was preceded in death by: his parents, William Walter and Edna Ellis, wife, Hazel Ellis, sister, Ellen Hargert and brother, Elmo Ellis.He is survived by: his son, Kenneth Ellis, daughter, Sharon and her husband Robert Rachels, daughter, Joy Williams, sister, Leah Smith, 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close