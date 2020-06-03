Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter Lee Jones, 87, of Amarillo died June 1, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. – 7:30 P.M., today, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home. Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Military rites will be provided by Volleys for Veterans. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store