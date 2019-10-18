Wanda Faye Rogers was born June 15th, 1947 in Wheeler, TX to Lola Faye and James Willard Rogers. She was a Legal Secretary for over 40 years. She is proceeded in death by her parents, brother; Thomas Lloyde Rogers, and her beloved poodles. She is survived by a sister; Jo Ann Rogers, and brother; James Franklin Rogers, both of Amarillo, TX and nieces and nephew. She passed away at her home in Amarillo, TX on October, 16th, 2019 at the age of 72. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel of Memories.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019