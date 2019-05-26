Wanda Jane Potter, 85, of Amarillo, TX died May 20, 2019.
No services are scheduled at Wanda's request.
Wanda was born January 31, 1934 in Quanah, Texas to Clinton and Verda Dunlap. She loved animals, taking care of her family, Dallas Cowboy Football and Texas Rangers Baseball. In her sparetime, she enjoyed watching Jeopardy, doing crossword puzzles and reading.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Stephen Dale Norfleet; and 2 brothers, Danny Dunlap and Dwight Dunlap.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Becky Grooms of Amarillo; brothers, Michael Dunlap and wife D.J. of Salem, OR, Richard Dunlap and wife Anna of Salem, OR, and Charles Dunlap and wife Charlot of Dripping Springs, TX; sister-in-law, Karen Dunlap of Amarillo, TX; grandson, Nick Grooms; great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Jeri Grooms; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials be made to Palo Duro Nursing Home, 405 Collins St., Claude, Texas 79019.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 26 to May 27, 2019