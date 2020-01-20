Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Joyce Dodson. View Sign Service Information Morrison Funeral Directors 1015 Dumas Ave Dumas , TX 79029 (806)-935-4646 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Joyce Dodson, 82 formerly of Stratford, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Services will be conducted at 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Morrison Funeral Directors in Stratford with her brother, Danny Haney, officiating. Mrs. Dodson will be available for viewing at 9 o'clock in the morning on Tuesday with the family receiving friends from 1 o'clock until service time Tuesday at Morrison Funeral Directors in Stratford. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.



Joyce was born on March 20, 1937 in Santa Anna, TX to John and Catherine (Robbins) Haney. She was united in marriage to Leslie Dodson in 1954 in Stratford, TX; he preceded her in death in 2014. Joyce had worked as a secretary at Stratford Junior High and later ran a land and cattle appraising business with her husband. Joyce loved her school family and her church family, First Christian Church in Texhoma. She will be missed by her family and friends.



In addition to her husband Leslie, Joyce was also preceded in death by her parents.



Joyce is survived by her daughters: Brenda Forehand and Dena Ammons and husband Drexel, all of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren: Johnny Forehand, wife Dana and their children Lyric, Jordyn and Kenadee; Judson Siewert and daughter Maybrie, Sarah Weathers, husband Ricky and their children: Travis and Tripp, Brandon Ammons and Ricky Mendoza, all of Amarillo, TX; brothers: Danny Haney, wife Kathy of Amarillo, TX and their children: Jonathan Haney of Colorado Springs, CO, Marc Haney of San Marcos, TX, and Christie Gray and husband John of Dallas, TX.



The family suggests with gratitude that memorials be made to Texhoma First Christian Church, 120 S. 3rd Street, Texhoma OK 73949.





