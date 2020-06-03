Wanda Mae Bishop passed away Sunday, May 31st, with her siblings by her side at the age of 84. She was born on Saturday, April 25, 1936 in Grove, Oklahoma to Thomas Earl and Daisy Mary (Duffield) Stiver.
Wanda grew up in Midwest City, Oklahoma attending the Midwest City Public Schools, graduating in 1954. She furthered her educating at Central State College in Edmond earning her bachelor's degree in Education in 1958. She joined Delta Kappa Gamma in 1968. Wanda enjoyed her teaching career at Emerson in Amarillo, Texas. She spent all 42 years in the same classroom teaching Second Grade. Wanda was loved greatly by all her students she taught through the years. On July 14, 1973 Wanda married Benny Clyde Bishop.
Wanda enjoyed tending to her gardens. She had beautiful flower gardens and grew vegetables too. She could be found crafting most of the time. She would draw wonderfully detailed pictures, make cards and personalized gifts for her family and friends. She also loved reading, traveling and nature.
Wanda is survived by her sister; Emma Lou Stiver of Ponca City and brothers; Thomas W. Stiver of Midwest City and John E. with his wife Kay Stiver of Choctaw, nephews; Michael T. and wife DeAnn Stiver along with their children; Skyler and Austin of Choctaw, David W. and wife Rachel Stiver along with their children; Ella and Sawyer of Harrah, and Kyle D. Stiver along with his daughter; Hayden of Choctaw. Her guardian angel; Chessie Tarkington as well as a host of friends in Amarillo, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Benny and parents; Thomas and Daisy Stiver.
A Graveside Service will be held in Wanda's honor at 2pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Longwood Cemetery East of Ponca City with Dennis Wildman presiding.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of North Central Oklahoma for all the support and guidance they received during this difficult time.
Messages of condolence and words of encouragement may by left online at www.gracememorialchapel.net.
Wanda grew up in Midwest City, Oklahoma attending the Midwest City Public Schools, graduating in 1954. She furthered her educating at Central State College in Edmond earning her bachelor's degree in Education in 1958. She joined Delta Kappa Gamma in 1968. Wanda enjoyed her teaching career at Emerson in Amarillo, Texas. She spent all 42 years in the same classroom teaching Second Grade. Wanda was loved greatly by all her students she taught through the years. On July 14, 1973 Wanda married Benny Clyde Bishop.
Wanda enjoyed tending to her gardens. She had beautiful flower gardens and grew vegetables too. She could be found crafting most of the time. She would draw wonderfully detailed pictures, make cards and personalized gifts for her family and friends. She also loved reading, traveling and nature.
Wanda is survived by her sister; Emma Lou Stiver of Ponca City and brothers; Thomas W. Stiver of Midwest City and John E. with his wife Kay Stiver of Choctaw, nephews; Michael T. and wife DeAnn Stiver along with their children; Skyler and Austin of Choctaw, David W. and wife Rachel Stiver along with their children; Ella and Sawyer of Harrah, and Kyle D. Stiver along with his daughter; Hayden of Choctaw. Her guardian angel; Chessie Tarkington as well as a host of friends in Amarillo, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Benny and parents; Thomas and Daisy Stiver.
A Graveside Service will be held in Wanda's honor at 2pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Longwood Cemetery East of Ponca City with Dennis Wildman presiding.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of North Central Oklahoma for all the support and guidance they received during this difficult time.
Messages of condolence and words of encouragement may by left online at www.gracememorialchapel.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.