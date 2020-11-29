Wanda Marie Erwin, 79, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Llano Cemetery with Rev. Mark Phillips officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Wanda was born December 17, 1940 in Littlefield, TX to Burnice and Edith Massey. She was a manager at McCormick Engraving for twenty-five years. She loved to sew and knit.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sandra Smith; and husband, Grady Erwin.
Survivors include a brother, Harvey Massey and wife Kathy, of Amarillo, TX; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
