Wanda Marie Erwin
1940 - 2020
Wanda Marie Erwin, 79, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Llano Cemetery with Rev. Mark Phillips officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Wanda was born December 17, 1940 in Littlefield, TX to Burnice and Edith Massey. She was a manager at McCormick Engraving for twenty-five years. She loved to sew and knit.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sandra Smith; and husband, Grady Erwin.

Survivors include a brother, Harvey Massey and wife Kathy, of Amarillo, TX; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Llano Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
