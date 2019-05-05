Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Reynolds. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Reynolds, 73, of Amarillo, died Friday, May 3, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday at South Georgia Baptist Church, 5209 Georgia St. with Pastor Mike Martin officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Sunday at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Wanda was born June 13, 1945 in Shamrock to Jesse and Geraldine White. She graduated from Samnorwood High School. She married Butch Reynolds on December 13, 1964. Wanda cared for children in her home for 18 years. She then worked at the Amarillo Civic Center in concessions for 30 years, until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and gardening. Wanda and Butch taught the kindergarten Sunday school class at South Georgia Baptist Church for over 20 years. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Ty Reynolds; and three brothers, Bob White, Tom White, and Jim White. Survivors include her husband, Butch Reynolds; a son, Bryan Reynolds and wife Paula of Tahoka; a daughter, Sherri Reynolds of Amarillo; a brother, J.C. White of Amarillo; four grandchildren, Harley Swaim, Hadley Reynolds, Meghan Spiker, and Tucker Bennett; two great-grand-children, Bennett Swaim and Levi Bouressa. The family suggests memorials may be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave. Ste 100, Amarillo, TX 79106.





