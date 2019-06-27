Wannetta Irene (Brewer) Wade, 88, of Perryton died June 12, 2019. Wannetta Irene Wade, 88, of Perryton, Texas died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Perryton, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Perryton. Jake Wade and Rev. Richard Laverty will be officiating, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 27 to June 28, 2019