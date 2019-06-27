Wannetta Irene (Brewer) Wade (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home - Perryton
310 S.E. 32nd Ave.
Perryton, TX
79070
(806)-435-3621
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Perryton, TX
View Map
Service Information
Send Flowers

Wannetta Irene (Brewer) Wade, 88, of Perryton died June 12, 2019. Wannetta Irene Wade, 88, of Perryton, Texas died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Perryton, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Perryton. Jake Wade and Rev. Richard Laverty will be officiating, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.