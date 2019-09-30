Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Bobby Hutson. View Sign Service Information Harper Funeral Home 2606 Southland Boulevard San Angelo , TX 76904 (325)-340-1850 Memorial service 11:00 AM Glen Meadows Baptist Church San Angelo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Bobby Hutson, 80, of San Angelo passed from this life into eternal life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home in San Angelo surrounded by family and friends.



Born on January 28th, 1939 in Nacogdoches, Texas Wayne was the first child of A.K. Hutson and Bonnie (Shannon) Hutson.



Wayne spent his early years in Odessa, Texas with his sister (Patty) and three brothers (Kenneth, Mike and Rock) where their dad found work and eventually built several businesses. Wayne attended Odessa High School leaving before graduating to work in the family business. He would later teach welding at Odessa College and machine shop at Amarillo College.



Wayne was the consummate entrepreneur. With a strong work ethic and prodigious optimism, he took on the challenges of building twelve businesses throughout his life. Wayne was highly knowledgeable in industrial engine and natural gas compressor mechanics. In 2006, at age 67, Wayne moved to San Angelo and started Industrial GasMaster Services with his oldest son Kimbo. He stayed up with day to day operations of the company until a few months of his passing.



Business wasn't Wayne's only passion. He loved cooking, gardening, and reading, especially poetry. His homemade pies and Thanksgiving dressing will be sorely missed along with listening to him recite his favorite poetry or bible scripture.



Wayne married Sherrill Vandergriff Overland on September 1, 2010 who blessed him with immense joy and happiness during his last nine years.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, brother Rock, niece Katty Graham, and previous wife Betty. He is survived by his wife Sherrill; Sherrill's Children Mike Vandergriff and his wife Christine of Georgetown, TX and their children Cara, Caleb and Courtney; Charlotte Moy and her husband Gary of Falls City, TX, and Charlotte's children Kelsi and Katie; Wayne's children Kelley Smith of Amarillo and Kelley's children Samantha and Jacoby; Kenneth (Kimbo) Hutson and his wife Christi of San Angelo and their children, Kenneth, Michael, Holly, Logan and Megan; Patrick Hutson and his wife Dr. Cindy Hutson of Amarillo and their daughter Elizabeth; Brothers Kenneth Hutson and Wife Carol of San Angelo, Mike Hutson and wife Gwen of Granbury, TX; Sister Patty Hutson Pool and husband John; 15 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at Glen Meadows Baptist Church in San Angelo on Tuesday, October 1st at 11:00 am with reception following. Memorials may be made to the Glen Meadows Baptist Church Legacy Fund, the Bishop Street Boot Camp, or a memorial fund of your choice.



