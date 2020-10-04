1/1
Wayne "Poppy" Carlton
1923 - 2020
Wayne "Poppy" Carlton, 97, of Amarillo, passed away peacefully at home with family on October 1, 2020.

He was born to Chester and Lillian Hobbs Carlton in Gallup, NM on September 29, 1923.

He was an Army Air Corps. flight instructor in WWII and taught celestial navigation to pilots. He was a skilled tennis player, master rose gardener, avid music lover, and shrewd businessman.

His kind heart, generosity, humor, storytelling, razor-sharp wit and wisdom will be greatly missed. He had a deep love of family, as well as friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Wendell in WWII, spouse Barbara "Noppy" Carlton, and son, Philip Carlton.

He is survived by sister, Evelyn "Blondie" Hibbs; son, Marc Carlton; grandchildren, Joy Carder, Daniel Carlton, Alicia and Tyrone Easter, Brian Carlton and Crystal Conway; great-grandchildren, Tyra Easter, Eli Carder, Hadley Carlton, Raiyne Carlton, Zach Carlton, Rileigh, Josiah, and Tyler; extended family, Cheryl Carlton; and honorary family, Elaine Hazlewood and Ollie Luginbill.

Memorial services will be held October 6, 6-8 pm at the Carlton residence. Flowers can be sent to the Carlton residence.

View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
