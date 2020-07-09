Cloyd Wayne JordanWayne Jordan, 63, Amarillo, TX died Saturday, July 4, at his home of natural causes.Mr. Jordan was born Feb 16, 1957, in Topeka, KS at Stormont Vail Hospital, the Son of Cloyd G. Jordan and Eleanor A. White of Brooklyn, NY & Topeka, KS. He was married to Kathy L. Knapp Feb 14, 2009 in Amarillo, TX. Previous marriages include Billie F. Nivens and LaVonda (Pug) K. Slabaugh, all survivors.He grew up in Topeka and graduated from Highland Park High School. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad, Cathcart Construction Co., Jordan Peek Construction, RSM Builders Supply, and continued to work as a Project Manager/Estimator for Gowdy Flooring until he passed.He was passionate about community service, charity, and especially youth oriented charitable organizations. He served with the Make-A-Wish foundation as a board member, Optimist Club as a member and president, and was a member and served as Exalted Ruler for the Elks Lodge. Wayne spent much of his free time cooking for friends and family and entered many cooking competitions.Direct survivors include two children, Jamie N. Jordan and Brandon W. Jordan. Brothers Glenn A. Jordan and Walt A. Jordan. Sisters (Jeanette) Kaye Jordan, Nancy L. Jordan, and Pamela S. Jordan.Additional survivors include stepchildren Bobby H. Hicks, Jodi L. Hicks, Beau J. Hicks, Christopher J. Moses, Daniel L. Stevens with four grandchildren Rily, Paislee, Leyton, & Preslee, and many nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held at 10:00am Friday Jul 10 at Memorial Park Cemetery Amarillo TX. Memorial contributions can be made to Amarillo Elks Lodge Member Relief Fund in his name.