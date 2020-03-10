Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Nichols. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Nichols, 85, of Amarillo, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. Viewing will be from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday, and 8:00 am - 8:00 pm Wednesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive.



The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Graveside inurnment will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery.



Wayne was born November 8, 1934 in McLean, Texas to George and Ollie Nichols. He served in the U.S. Army in 1957. He married the love of his life, Maretta "Marty" Burress on May 29, 1959. They enjoyed over 60 years of marriage together before she passed away on February 26th of this year. Wayne worked for Palmer Painting for over 40 years. Wayne is remembered as a quiet man who simply took care of his responsibilities. He enjoyed going to Colorado for trout fishing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maretta "Marty" Nichols; two brothers, Benjamin "Jack" Nichols, Perry Nichols; and four sisters, Dorothy Brown, Lola Allen, Bonnie Keller, and Pauline Hinkle.



Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda De Ceuster and husband Tim of Amarillo; four grandchildren, Kelci Whatley and husband Ryan, Dana Messer and husband Tyler, Tre Norton, and Kresha Norton all of Amarillo; and eight great-grandchildren, Kameron, Sophia, Samuel, Mali, Nash, Rowdy, Creed, and Baux.









Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020

