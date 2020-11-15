1/1
Wayne Philip Huft
1952 - 2020
Wayne Philip Huft fought long and hard with multiple heath issues and then passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Yuma, Arizona on Friday, October 30, 2020 around 8:00 am Arizona time.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amarillo, TX with Pastor Brian Hesse officiating. Inurnment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Wayne was born on April 1, 1952 in Mobridge, SD. He graduated from Roscoe High School in 1970. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force. He was a prominent business owner of Huft Trucking, Inc. for many years in Amarillo, TX. before retiring in 2013.

Wayne enjoyed spending time with his loving wife, traveling, fishing, dancing, watching sports and hanging out with friends. He was always up for a good time and often said "The only time I say no, is when they ask if I've had enough!"

Wayne was a member of several organizations, some of which include but not limited to: Elks, VFW, Moose Lodge, and Khiva Shrine. Wayne was a very generous man. He would help anyone in need such as, a homeless man needing a job, someone needing a warm meal, a single mom needing a hand up, or a small business needing some things donated, etc.

Wayne married Pamela Huft in 1981 and the two of them would have celebrated 39 years of marriage on December 5, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Leona Huft, his brother Richard Huft, and his son Shane Herd.

Wayne is survived by his wife Pamela Huft, his son Chad Huft, his daughter Misty Wilkins and husband Kyle, his brother Dale Huft and wife Janet, his sister Cleta Vargason and husband Rick, his sister Cheryl Beck and husband Joel, his sister Charlotte Meyer and husband Steve, Robyn Huft (his brother Richard Huft's widow), and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to your favorite charitable organization.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." ~ 2 Timothy 4:7 ~

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
