Wayne Purcell passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 71.
Born to J.R. and Mary Purcell on July 15, 1947, Wayne graduated from Palo Duro High School and attended Amarillo College. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Wayne married Barbara Koesjan on May 20, 1978. He was employed by Texas Workforce Commission as an Accounts Examiner.
Preceded in death by his parents, Wayne is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bobby; a sister Doris Adkins of Abilene; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides spending time with family and friends, Wayne enjoyed the companionship of his faithful Welsh corgis, Buster and Daisy.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 South Washington. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Those who so desire make make a donation in Wayne's honor to Washington Street Family Service Center.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019