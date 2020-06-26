Weldon Tatum
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Weldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weldon Tatum died peacefully in his home with his family by his side on June 20, 2020. Funeral service will be Friday June 26,2020 at 2 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home. He was born to Ellis and Carrie Tatum on December 4, 1939 in Stanfford, Texas. Weldon graduated from Friona High School in 1957, and later attended West Texas majoring in Agricultural. His hobbies included hot rod, raising horses but most of all taking care of his family.He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Leone, his daughter's Melody Cain and Traci Doss. Granddaughter Hannah Hale, a sister Mary Powers and a brother Tommy Tatum.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved