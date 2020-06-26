Weldon Tatum died peacefully in his home with his family by his side on June 20, 2020. Funeral service will be Friday June 26,2020 at 2 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home. He was born to Ellis and Carrie Tatum on December 4, 1939 in Stanfford, Texas. Weldon graduated from Friona High School in 1957, and later attended West Texas majoring in Agricultural. His hobbies included hot rod, raising horses but most of all taking care of his family.He is preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife Leone, his daughter's Melody Cain and Traci Doss. Granddaughter Hannah Hale, a sister Mary Powers and a brother Tommy Tatum.