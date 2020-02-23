Wendell Hughes passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. Wendell was born in Childress, TX to Anne and Gayland Hughes. He grew up in Amarillo, TX which would remain his home. He owned and operated his janitorial and lawn services, and he took pride in his work, rarely missing a day. He loved to play basketball, spending many years playing games at the park and competing in hoop it up tournaments with friends. He enjoyed going to the lake, watching sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with his children and grandson. He is preceded in death by his father Gayland Hughes.
He is survived by his daughters Lori Hughes and a grandson Noah Strickland, Erin Parker and husband Aliex; his brother Jerry Hughes and wife Natalie, and their son Jonathon; his mother, Anne Rife.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020