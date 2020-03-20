Wesley C. Edmonson was born July 17, 1946, in Denison, Texas to Estus Edmonson and Jessie L. Raglin.
He is preceded in death by four brothers; Estus Edmonson, Jr., Leroy Edmonson, L.V. Edmonson, and Frank L. Edmonson.
He is survived by two sisters; Louise Wiseman of Amarillo, Texas and Ruby Lee Moore of Sherman, Texas, two brothers; Roger Edmonson of Oakland, California and Milton Edmonson of San Diego, California.
Viewing will be held Friday, March 20th from 5PM to 6:30PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21st at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall and send flowers go to www.ggmortuary.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020