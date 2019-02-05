Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. Wesley Leroy Langham (CSM E9 US Army Ret.), 88, of Amarillo, died Thursday, January 31, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday at First Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1208 S. Tyler St. with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Private burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Wes was born on April 13, 1930 in McLean, Texas to Thomas Albert and Ella Clementine Langham. He grew up and graduated from McLean High School in 1949. He married Melba Miller on October 15, 1949 in Amarillo, Texas. They moved to Pampa, Texas where he worked for Southwestern Public Service Company. Wes enlisted in the Army National Guard on October 5, 1951 serving as an Administrative Supply Technician for the National Guard Unit in Pampa. In 1973, he transferred to the Army Reserve and was discharged from the Army on April 13, 1990 as a Command Sergeant Major E9 after serving 39 years in the military.Wes was involved with health care for many years, serving as an administrator of Highland General Hospital in Pampa, Texas Tech School of Medicine in Amarillo, High Plains Baptist Hospital in Amarillo, Baptist St. Anthony's Hospital in Amarillo, and Baptist Community Services in Amarillo. He was a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator for more than 30 years.Wes served as a Trustee for High Plains Baptist Hospital, American Red Cross Board, Boy Scouts of America, Risk Management, Panhandle Regional Law Enforcement Academy Criminal Justice Programs, and several advisory committees. He served as President of the Panhandle Division of the Texas Hospital Association in 1972 and 1992. Wes was a member, teacher, director, and Chairman of the Fellowship of Deacons of First Baptist Church of Amarillo and First Baptist Church of Pampa. He was very active and served as Regional Director of the Texas Baptist Men. He served as Director of the Mission Services Corps for several years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many, and professed a strong love for and belief in the Lord Jesus Christ.Wes was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters, Pansy Langham Mounce, Carrie Langham Sparks, Vivian Langham Baker, Kathleen Langham Johnson, Bessie Langham Thoza, and Julie Langham Reel; three brother, J.E. Langham, Darrel Langham, and T.R. Langham.Survivors include his wife, Melba Langham; his children, Kristie Hale and husband Randy, Kel Spradling and husband John, and Guy Langham and wife Lynne; his grandchildren, Meagan and David Tims, Jayton Hale, Kaleb Hale, Ragan and Will Barnes, Trevor and Amanda Spradling, Katelyn and Grant Watters, Lesley and David Barona; and his great-grandchildren, Weston Lane, McKenzie Lane, Zakk Tims, Adyn Tims, Declan Barnes, Aria Barnes, Benjamin Barnes, Mattison Brogdon, Trinity Brogdon, Teagan Spradling, Memphis Spradling, Nolan Watters, Jack Ryan Watters, and Charlie Barona.The family suggests memorials be made to .Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Schooler Funeral Home

