Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Westley Glenn Marlar. View Sign Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Send Flowers Obituary

Westley Glenn Marlar passed away on December 19, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 57 years at 11:00 am on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at



Wes began his journey on this earth on December 6, 1962 in Pampa, TX. He graduated from White Deer High School in 1981. He was a father of 3 children, Tosha, Jordan, and Kelsey, before marrying his wife, Josie, on July 20, 2001. They adopted their son, Zach, November 11, 2004. He became Pawpaw in 2006 and found a new happiness in life with his 5 grandchildren. His family meant everything to him. You never saw him without a smile on his face and he had an infectious laugh. He loved sports, talking politics, and traveling with his brothers and sisters on their Sibling Weekends. He will be missed by so many.



Survivors include his wife, Josie Marlar; children, Tosha (Todd) Davis, Jordan (Amanda) Marlar, Kelsey Reber, and Zachary Marlar all of Lubbock; grandchildren, Samantha Davis, Landen Allen, Sydney Davis, Gemma Reber, Andi Marlar; mother, Carolyn Hadley of Duncan, OK; sister, Lori (Danny) McCann of Duncan, OK; brothers, Jason (Jane) Marlar of White Deer, Ronnie (Renel) Hadley of Amarillo, and Larry (Joyce) Hadley Jr. of Pampa.



He was preceded in death by his fathers, Larry Glenn Marlar, and Donald Hadley.



The family of Westley Glenn Marlar has designated the Program, www.wounded

Westley Glenn Marlar passed away on December 19, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 57 years at 11:00 am on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net Wes began his journey on this earth on December 6, 1962 in Pampa, TX. He graduated from White Deer High School in 1981. He was a father of 3 children, Tosha, Jordan, and Kelsey, before marrying his wife, Josie, on July 20, 2001. They adopted their son, Zach, November 11, 2004. He became Pawpaw in 2006 and found a new happiness in life with his 5 grandchildren. His family meant everything to him. You never saw him without a smile on his face and he had an infectious laugh. He loved sports, talking politics, and traveling with his brothers and sisters on their Sibling Weekends. He will be missed by so many.Survivors include his wife, Josie Marlar; children, Tosha (Todd) Davis, Jordan (Amanda) Marlar, Kelsey Reber, and Zachary Marlar all of Lubbock; grandchildren, Samantha Davis, Landen Allen, Sydney Davis, Gemma Reber, Andi Marlar; mother, Carolyn Hadley of Duncan, OK; sister, Lori (Danny) McCann of Duncan, OK; brothers, Jason (Jane) Marlar of White Deer, Ronnie (Renel) Hadley of Amarillo, and Larry (Joyce) Hadley Jr. of Pampa.He was preceded in death by his fathers, Larry Glenn Marlar, and Donald Hadley.The family of Westley Glenn Marlar has designated the Program, www.wounded warriorproject.org for memorial contributions donated in his memory. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close