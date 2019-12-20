Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W.H. "Bill" Simpson. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Hillside Christian Church Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Simpson, 87, of Amarillo, Texas joined our Heavenly Father on December 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Services will be held on Saturday, December 21st at eleven o'clock in the morning at Hillside Christian Church, West Campus, 6100 South Soncy, with Pastor Greg Corona officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Boulevard.



Bill was born on March 17, 1932 in Caney, OK to Richard Chester and Bessie Owens Simpson. His father died in 1935, leaving his mother to raise six children on the family farm. She later remarried Bill Rutledge, who had seven children of his own, and they joined their two families before eventually having two more children together. He attended school in Nine Pines, El Dorado and Elk City, worked on the farm and even spent a summer grading grapes out in California.



He honorably served in the military from 1951-1956 attaining the rank of Master Sergeant, serving at Ft. Bliss and Ft. Hamilton as an artillery man. He witnessed the only nuclear artillery shell fired out of the atomic cannon, Operation Upshot Knothole Grable, at the Nevada test site on May 25, 1953.



Between Bill and all his brothers, they served a total of 143 years in the military for our country.



He met Marlene Joan Ferris while in the service and they were married in Elizabeth, NJ on June 11, 1955. They had two sons, Billy and Glenn, and after five years together in New Jersey, they made the move cross-country to Amarillo, Texas.



After the service, Bill traded in his military greens for a carpenter's square and hammer, working as a framer, carpenter and painter. He was a hard worker who eventually became an established developer and homebuilder, owning and operating Simpson Homes beginning in 1965. Locally, he developed Estacado Estates, Windsor Square, Bell Park, and Windsong among others. Simpson Drive, in Puckett West, was also named after him. He was past President of the Texas Panhandle Builders Association and a former deacon of Paramount Terrace Christian Church.



Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His commitment to an honest day's work, generosity with his resources and love for his family will outlast his days on this earth.



He was preceded in death by his father Richard Chester (1935), his mother Bessie (2000), step-father William Rutledge (1969), his brothers Melvin and R.B., sisters Pauline, Fern and Betty, half-brother W.B., half-sister Yvonne, and step-brothers Wayne, Hobert, Orbin, Gordon, and William and step-sisters Fetnah and Jolene.



He is survived by his wife Marlene and two sons, Billy Simpson and wife Connie, and Glenn Simpson and wife Pam, both of Amarillo; four grandchildren, Stacy and Brad Thompson of Laos, Crystal and Ryan Pennington, Brent and Casey Simpson, and Lisa Simpson, all of Amarillo, and nine great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 20th from 5:00-6:30 PM.





Bill Simpson, 87, of Amarillo, Texas joined our Heavenly Father on December 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.Services will be held on Saturday, December 21st at eleven o'clock in the morning at Hillside Christian Church, West Campus, 6100 South Soncy, with Pastor Greg Corona officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Boulevard.Bill was born on March 17, 1932 in Caney, OK to Richard Chester and Bessie Owens Simpson. His father died in 1935, leaving his mother to raise six children on the family farm. She later remarried Bill Rutledge, who had seven children of his own, and they joined their two families before eventually having two more children together. He attended school in Nine Pines, El Dorado and Elk City, worked on the farm and even spent a summer grading grapes out in California.He honorably served in the military from 1951-1956 attaining the rank of Master Sergeant, serving at Ft. Bliss and Ft. Hamilton as an artillery man. He witnessed the only nuclear artillery shell fired out of the atomic cannon, Operation Upshot Knothole Grable, at the Nevada test site on May 25, 1953.Between Bill and all his brothers, they served a total of 143 years in the military for our country.He met Marlene Joan Ferris while in the service and they were married in Elizabeth, NJ on June 11, 1955. They had two sons, Billy and Glenn, and after five years together in New Jersey, they made the move cross-country to Amarillo, Texas.After the service, Bill traded in his military greens for a carpenter's square and hammer, working as a framer, carpenter and painter. He was a hard worker who eventually became an established developer and homebuilder, owning and operating Simpson Homes beginning in 1965. Locally, he developed Estacado Estates, Windsor Square, Bell Park, and Windsong among others. Simpson Drive, in Puckett West, was also named after him. He was past President of the Texas Panhandle Builders Association and a former deacon of Paramount Terrace Christian Church.Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His commitment to an honest day's work, generosity with his resources and love for his family will outlast his days on this earth.He was preceded in death by his father Richard Chester (1935), his mother Bessie (2000), step-father William Rutledge (1969), his brothers Melvin and R.B., sisters Pauline, Fern and Betty, half-brother W.B., half-sister Yvonne, and step-brothers Wayne, Hobert, Orbin, Gordon, and William and step-sisters Fetnah and Jolene.He is survived by his wife Marlene and two sons, Billy Simpson and wife Connie, and Glenn Simpson and wife Pam, both of Amarillo; four grandchildren, Stacy and Brad Thompson of Laos, Crystal and Ryan Pennington, Brent and Casey Simpson, and Lisa Simpson, all of Amarillo, and nine great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 20th from 5:00-6:30 PM. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close