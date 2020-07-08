Wilene Anita Bell Oakley lovingly known by all as "Nana" born October 24, 1943 in Matador Texas to Houston Clayton Bell and Onie Hogland Bell went to rest July 5, 2020.
Interment will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Dreamland Cemetery. Memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m., at Mescalero Baptist Church, 13330 Mescalero Trail. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Wilene marred Quin Oakley, her sweetheart and best friend on June 10, 1961. They spent 53 years building a loving family before Quin, loved by everyone as Dedad, passed away in 2014 - 6 years and 3 days prior.They had 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Wilene was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and friend to anyone who knew her. She taught her children love, kindness and fun especially camping and outdoor activities.
She was a pillar of strength to Quin when they chose to become Missionaries and moved to Wyoming starting The First Baptist Church in Sinclair in their living room.. They continued their mission when they returned to Amarillo and accepted service at First Baptist Church in Valley de Oro. After Quin passed away Wilene enjoyed her membership at Mescalero Baptist Church where her "mission" became to love and care for elderly members of the congregation - never once admitting she might be one of them. Contribution to the Alzheimers organization or Mescalero Baptist Church would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com