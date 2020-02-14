Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel Funeral service 2:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Willard "Jake" Davis, 94, of Amarillo died February 7, 2020.



Visitation will be from 6-7:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Jake was born July 28, 1925 in Rosepine, LA to Irving and Carra Davis. He joined the military at 17 years old and was in the 82nd Airborne Unit and fought in Normandy during WWII. In 2008, Jake was able to go on the Honor Flight.



Jake worked as a Machinist for BWXT Pantex for 36 years. After retirement, Jake enjoyed woodworking and claimed that to be his second career. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and travelling. Jake loved his dogs and was a fantastic cook, breakfast and peanut brittle being his favorite. He gave the biggest bear hugs.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Maxine Davis; son, Phil Bledsoe; parents; 2 sisters; and 2 brothers.



Jake is survived by his children, D. Ronald Davis (Donna) of Missouri City, TX, Darrell Davis (Fawn) of Amarillo, TX, Debbie Pardo (Rafael) of Mont Belvieu, TX, and Donna Lucas (Walter) of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Sheryl Felder, Brent Davis, Donnie Allen, Tyson Allen, April LeBon, Sara Davis, Laura Arellano-Davis, Alicia Pardo, Warren Davis, Marisa Pardo, Michelle Davis, Kelsey Stater, and Luke Lucas; and 20 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and 1 brother H.M. Craft (Giselle) of Florida.



