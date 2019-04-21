Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Lee "Dubb" Davis Jr.. View Sign

Willard Lee "Dubb" Davis, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Amarillo, TX on December 4, 2018. He was born on September 17, 1930 in Mobeetie, TX to Bernice Powers Davis and Willard Lee Davis. Graduating from Dumas High School in 1948, Dubb attended Texas A&M University where he played football for his beloved Aggies and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business from West Texas State University. Serving in the United States Air Force, he was stationed in San Antonio, TX, spent time in Korea during the Korean conflict and finished his military career stationed in Amarillo, TX. He married the love of his life, Johnette Hood of Shamrock, TX on April 15, 1951. Dubb was administrator of Southwest Osteopathic Hospital for many years and was instrumental in the building of the hospital at its new location in 1967. He later became a real estate broker and owner of Amarillo Showcase of Homes. A lover of golf, hunting, fishing, camping, skiing and woodworking, Dubb was also involved in his community. He was Past Potentate of Khiva Shrine Temple, past president of Tascosa Country Club, a Third Degree Mason and Eagle Scout. He is survived by daughter Debbie Davis Mincher and son-in-law Rick Mincher of Austin, TX, granddaughter Brittani Mincher Castle and husband Andrew Castle of Dallas, TX, granddaughter Nealy Mincher of Austin, TX and grandson Davis Mincher of Austin, TX. Dubb was predeceased by his wife Johnette Hood Davis, brother Kenneth Wayne Davis, father Willard Lee Davis and mother Bernice Powers Davis. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to his caregiver, Althea McClintock, and others from Caring Senior Service of Amarillo and Kindred Hospice. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 from 4- 6 p.m. at the Khiva Shrine Temple, 305 SE 5th Avenue, Amarillo. The family requests memorial donations to be made to Khiva Memorial-Hospital Fund, c/o Khiva Shrine, P.O. Box 328, Amarillo, TX 79105. Known for his witticisms and love of telling (and retelling) jokes, his favorite saying (and he had many!) was, "Getting old is not for sissies!" Well said, Dubb.

