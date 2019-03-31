William A. "Bill" Smith, 86, of Amarillo passed from this life on Friday, March 29, 2019.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. The family will receive visitors from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Lagrone-Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors
8310 S Coulter St
Amarillo, TX 79119
(806) 372-3233
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019