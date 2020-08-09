On Friday, July 31, William Arlin Frampton, loving husband, father of 3 children, and Papa to 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, passed away at the age of 87.



Born in 1932 (Dalhart, Tx) officially makes him outside the greatest generation, but Dad checked all the boxes - surviving the end of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, polio as a child, working before his teens, going to war in Korea, and making it back in one piece to work relentlessly to marry his high school sweetheart, finish school and raise a family.



Dad was honest, hard-working, patriotic, and loved his family and God.



Although Dad and Mom have been living on a beautiful peaceful country property near Valley View, Tx since 2014, they always thought of Amarillo as home and missed the city, their church (Trinity Fellowship) and their friends greatly. Dad worked in the banking industry for most of his career and could never stay idle in his retirement. He was a runner before it was cool and always missed his running club buddies and their daily social workouts.



He is survived by his loving family. Mary, his wife of 68 years, son Scott of Weslaco, son Gary and wife Kendra of Denton TX, son Stan and wife Danica of Austin TX, grandson Craig and wife Lauren of Corinth TX (great-grandson Landry and great-granddaughter Hattie), grandson Sean and wife Anny of Boise, Idaho.



Dad wanted to keep loving and taking care of Mom, but we've got this! No tears now as we've been extremely blessed to have him this long. His body is mended and he probably put in 5 miles this morning!



William Arlin Frampton will be laid to rest at the DFW National Cemetery will full military honors (service will be family-only due to the current COVID environment). In lieu of flowers or gifts, please honor Dad by paying it forward ...show grace by being kind and loving to others.



