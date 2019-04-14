Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bascom William Bentley, IV passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at UT Health Hospital in Tyler, Texas with his family beside him. William was born on July 26, 1981 to Carol and Judge Bascom Bentley, III. William married Lizzy Chesnut on October 20, 2018 in San Miguel de Allende. He is preceded in death by his father, Judge Bascom William Bentley, III. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Chesnut Bentley; his mother, Carol Bentley; his sister, Bonnie Bentley and her husband, Matthew Frederick; his brother Hunter Bentley and his wife, Meghan; his brother Matthew Bentley and his wife, Sallie; his grandmothers, Kelly Bentley and Joy Swift; and his niece, Scarlett Bentley. He was loved by the Chesnut family, Jeff, Denise, Gus, and Maggy, along with many beloved extended family members. William was an entrepreneur and oil & gas consultant working throughout Texas. Prior to that he was a Vice President for TransAtlantic Petroleum in Texas and throughout Eastern Europe, where he lived in Istanbul for several years. William served in the United States Army, where he was medically discharged. William graduated from Palestine High School in 1999, where is father, grandfather and great grandfather also graduated. He received his BBA and Juris Doctor degrees from The University of Texas at Austin. He played baseball and football at Texas A&M-Kingsville and Baker University in Kansas. William was an avid learner and an expert in world events, and with this knowledge he was able to connect and involve anyone he encountered. He was a man of incredible intellect and wit. William was a world-class storyteller. He lived an intentional and adventurous life. William was a true family man and devoted, steadfast, loving husband. He had a true servant's heart and was a man of his word. Despite having accomplished a great deal at such a young age, William never sought the spotlight in anything he did. William was a man of principle. The honorary pallbearers will be Glen Ashworth, Nick Bayley, Shelby Bentley, Sam Broyles, Gus Chesnut, Chris Davis, Ian Delahunty, Justin Davis, Jarrod Dickens, Darcy Dorscher, Cody Farris, Jesse George, III, Clif Grace, Casey Gurganus, Nick Gurka, Harrison Harp, Chad Holliday, Brandon Johnson, Cliff Johnson, Scott Lane, Jacob Mize, Jerry Nowlin, Tyler Paul, Isaac Rodriguez, Ryan Rogers, Tucker Royall, Jr., Jordon Russell, Steve Stephenson, Matt Strickler, Matt Swift, Jr., TripperSwift, and Dustin Woody. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, April 15 at First Christian Church of Palestine, Texas with a reception to immediately follow. Services are under the direction of Herrington / Land of Memory Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Donate Life or the charity of your choosing. View online at www.herringtonfuneral.com Funeral Home Herrington/Land Of Memory Funeral Home

