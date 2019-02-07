William Curtis Collins, was born in Edenton, NC, December 10, 1936. He attended Edenton High School and graduated in 1955. Later that year he joined the Air Force. William is a Vietnam Vet and continued his service until 1977. He was an active member of Johnson Chapel AME, Pride of the Panhandle Golf Club, and Classic Rollers Car Club. He is survived by his children; Keith (Myra) Collins of Dallas, TX, Kirk Collins, and Kami Collins, of Amarillo, TX, grandchildren; Essence Collins, Lawrence Collins, Keyon Addison, Tyler Hernandez, Julian Hernandez, Kaleb Collins, Kobe Collins, and Kira Collins. Ex-wives Gloria Collins and Shelly Collins. Viewing will be held Friday, February 8th, from 5-7pm and services will be held Saturday, February 9th at 11 am at Johnson Chapel AME, 1901 N. Washington St.
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019