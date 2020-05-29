William Daniel "Bill" Ince
1932 - 2020
William "Bill" Daniel Ince, 88, of Amarillo died May 26, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Bill was born April 24, 1932 in Vernon, Texas. He graduated from high school in Duke, OK then attended WTAMU obtaining his Bachelor's Degree. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for 52 years and was a member of the Henry Brown Sunday School Class. Bill was a 12 year Director and Member of Perkins Community Center. He worked at Wheelabrator for numerous years.

He is preceded in death by son Gary; sister, Margie; brother, Charles; and his first wife, Mae.

Bill is survived by his wife Wilma; 2 step-sons; 1 step-daughter; 1 step-grandson; 1 step-granddaughter; and 2 sisters, Velma Ritter of Mangum, OK and Zolla Marshall of Everitt, WA and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 1208 S. Tyler, Amarillo, Texas 79101 or Perkins Community Center, 1515 S. Buchanan St., Amarillo, Texas 79101.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
