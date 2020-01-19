William Dean Harrison, 60, of Amarillo passed away on January 16, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Harrison residence, 6408 Wentworth Drive. Come and go from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hillside Christian Church Chapel with Tommy Politz officiating.
Dean was born on March 24, 1959 in Amarillo to Bill and Lynda Harrison.
Survived by his wife, Jeanne Harrison; daughter, Holly Gillispie and husband Kevin; son, Kyle Harrison and wife Joni; daughter, Marissa Helton and husband JW; grandchildren, Tristen, Baylor, Tylar, Addaliya, and Avery; brother, Greg Harrison and wife Robbie; sister, Debbie Farner and husband Randy; and many nieces and nephews.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020