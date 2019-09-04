William "Bill" E. Gallet, 69, of Amarillo died September 2, 2019.
Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Bell Avenue Baptist Church, 5211 Bell St. Interment will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Bill was born April 19, 1950 in Houston, Texas to David and Ruby Gallet. He proudly served in the United States Navy and married Patricia Ann Jones on December 6, 1986 in Amarillo. Bill worked in the Heating and Air Industry.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Worley and David Gallet.
Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia of Amarillo.
The family suggest memorials be made to Faith City Mission, 401 SE 2nd, Amarillo, Texas 79101.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019