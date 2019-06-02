William Edward Autrey, 81 of Elk City, Oklahoma, and formerly of Canadian, went to live with Jesus on May 29, 2019.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Canadian, with Rev. Matthew McCurley, pastor, and Emmett Autrey, William's brother, officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Canadian.
William was born October 1, 1937 in Woodson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Maggie of nearly 60 years.
Survivors include his two daughters, Beverly and husband Rick Lucas of Houston, and Brenda and husband Glen Wolfe of Elk City, Oklahoma; siblings Earl Autrey, Emmett Autrey, Ronney Autrey, Golda Evers, and Linda Martin; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM, at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Canadian.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 2 to June 3, 2019