Service Information
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger , TX 79007
(806)-274-7333
Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger , TX 79007
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Amarillo , TX
Memorial service
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Borger , TX
Obituary

Surrounded by his family, William F. "Bill" Carder, 83, peacefully entered his heavenly home on October 26, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. He was born on September 12, 1936 in Borger, Texas, the only child to Willie and Frank Carder. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1954 and Texas Tech University in 1962 with a degree in Civil Engineering. His professional career immediately began with the Bureau of Reclamation building Lake Meredith's Sanford Dam and Aquaduct system which provided the water systems for 11 cities in the Texas Panhandle. Bill established Carder Engineering Co., formerly Bennett-Carder & Associates, Inc. and Tri-State Construction Co. in 1969. He worked as a Professional Engineer and Surveyor for over 57 years.



Bill was very involved in the City and Community of Borger. He was on the Board of the Borger Independent School District for 10 years, serving as President for 6 years. He formerly served on the Board of Opportunities Inc. and was currently serving on the Board of Pantex Federal Credit Union. He also was serving as Borger's Board member to the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority (CRMWA). He was honored to bring to full circle his service to CRMWA. He was a member of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers and Texas Society of Professional Surveyors. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Borger and served on their long-range planning committee.



He was a very devoted and supporting father who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, was passionate about his Harley Davidson motorcycle and riding with his friends, and loved making family memories at their cabin in Angel Fire, NM. He dearly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is survived by Joan, his bride of 62 years; son, Steve and wife Jeanita, of Bushland, TX; daughter, Debra and husband, Todd Cluxton, of Oviedo, FL,; and daughter, Linda, and husband, Dr. Steve Astuto, of Amarillo, TX; ten grandchildren, Cristin Snell, Kase and Kody Skipper; Cody Lynch and wife, Ashlyn, Cade Lynch, and Madison Cluxton; Gina, Tony, and Allie Astuto; three great grandchildren, Cassidy Cluxton, Carder and Callen Snell. He was preceeded in death by his parents, and granddaughter, Amanda Carder.



Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Minton-Chatwell Funeral Home, Borger, Texas. Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 am at Memorial Park Cemetery, Amarillo, Texas. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 pm at First Baptist Church in Borger, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church HVAC Fund, Opportunities Inc. Senior Center, or a favorite .

