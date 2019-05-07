William "Fred" Forrester, 76, of Amarillo died May 5, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulia. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
While Fred Forrester was born in Tulia, Texas , he spent his childhood and teen years in Albuquerque, NM. For three years, Fred and his mom lived on the Navajo Indian Reservation. Following that, they moved to Amarillo, TX. After Fred passed his GED, he worked at Waste Wranglers, Browning-Ferris and Customized Service. He also worked at the High Plains Food Bank. On the death of his aunt, Fred became a regular at Jan Werner Daycare where he received professional care and endless kind service!
Fred lived at Northwest Village Apartments, Skywest Assisted Living and Ware Memorial Care Center.
Fred is survived by cousins: Cindy Laursen of Missouri City, TX, Edward Poe of Staten Island, NY, Eldon Kirk Kell of Boise City, OK and Larry Poe of San Diego, CA.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 7 to May 8, 2019