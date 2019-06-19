William Frank Hussey (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX
79103
(806)-374-1500
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Fellowship Church
Obituary
William Franklin Hussey, also known as Frank died Thursday June 13, 2019. Services will be Friday, June 21, 10 AM at Trinity Fellowship Church. Burial Will be at White Deer Cemetery at 1 PM.

Frank was born on March 22, 1933 in Hereford, Tx to Charles P. and Fannie Hussey. He spent his early school years in Hereford before moving to White Deer and graduating from White Deer High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and spent time overseas. He attended the University of Alabama before engaging in farming and dealing in farming implements all over the Southwest. Frank was a member of the First Baptist Church, Dalhart. He was a loving and generous to all who had the opportunity to know him. He is greatly missed. His Family Is reassured knowing he is in heaven with our Almighty God and we will be with him again someday.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 19 to June 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
