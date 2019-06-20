Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Frank Hussey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Franklin Hussey, also known as Frank died Thursday June 13, 2019. Services will be Friday, June 21, 10 AM at Trinity Fellowship Church. Burial Will be at White Deer Cemetery at 1 PM.



Frank was born on March 22, 1933 in Hereford, Tx to Charles P. and Fannie Hussey. He spent his early school years in Hereford before moving to White Deer and graduating from White Deer High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and spent time overseas. He attended the University of Alabama before engaging in farming and dealing in farming implements all over the Southwest. Frank was a member of the First Baptist Church, Dalhart. He was a loving and generous to all who had the opportunity to know him. He is greatly missed. His Family Is reassured knowing he is in heaven with our Almighty God and we will be with him again someday.





William Franklin Hussey, also known as Frank died Thursday June 13, 2019. Services will be Friday, June 21, 10 AM at Trinity Fellowship Church. Burial Will be at White Deer Cemetery at 1 PM.Frank was born on March 22, 1933 in Hereford, Tx to Charles P. and Fannie Hussey. He spent his early school years in Hereford before moving to White Deer and graduating from White Deer High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and spent time overseas. He attended the University of Alabama before engaging in farming and dealing in farming implements all over the Southwest. Frank was a member of the First Baptist Church, Dalhart. He was a loving and generous to all who had the opportunity to know him. He is greatly missed. His Family Is reassured knowing he is in heaven with our Almighty God and we will be with him again someday. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 20 to June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close