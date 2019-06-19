Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Franklin Hussey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Franklin Hussey, also known as Frank died Thursday June 13, 2019. Services will be Friday, June 21, 10 AM at Trinity Fellowship Church.



Frank was born on March 22, 1933 in Hereford, Tx to Charles P. and Fannie Hussey. He spent his early school years in Hereford before moving to White Deer and graduating from White Deer High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and spent time overseas. He attended the University of Alabama before engaging in farming and dealing in farming implements all over the Southwest. Frank was a member of the First Baptist Church, Dalhart. He was a loving and generous to all who had the opportunity to know him. He is greatly missed. His Family Is reassured knowing he is in heaven with our Almighty God and we will be with him again someday.



Frank is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Betty Jo, Two sisters, Joy Hussey and Jo Ella Haines, and two brothers, Clyde Hussey and Earl Hussey.



Frank is survived by his daughter Pam Nicholson, two step daughters Debby Davis and Lisa Moor, sister Virginia Lee Vaughan, grandchildren Mike Davis, Mathew Mayes, Aimee Moore, Lauren Graves, Jamie Brighman, Bobbie Penddleton, Marcus Dorsey, and multiple great grandchildren and many friends.





