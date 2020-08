Or Copy this URL to Share

William Grey Sparks, 85, of Amarillo died April 11, 2020. William Grey "Bill" Sparks died Saturday April 11, 2020. Memorial service will be 1 pm Friday August 21st at Trinity North Fellowship Church 503 E. Willow Creak, Amarillo Tx. Rector Funeral Home , Amarillo



