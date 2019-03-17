Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Hathcock. View Sign

William "Ken" Hathcock, 72, of Amarillo passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Northside United Pentecostal Church; 2424 North Mirror Street. Ken was born July 5, 1946 in Corrinth, Mississippi to William Chester and Lucy Blanche Hathcock. Ken moved to Amarillo in the 60's and was a car salesman for every major local dealership in town. He took a break from selling cars for about 10 years and drove buses for TNM&O. He was a hard worker and a job was very important to him. Ken was very charismatic and was known to make people laugh with his one of a kind sense of humor. He enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially the University of Texas Longhorns and the Chicago Cubs. Ken loved his Dallas Cowboys and most of all he loved his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Jeffrey Hathcock. Ken is survived by a son, Gregg Hathcock and wife Leslie; a daughter, Kristi Hathcock; sisters, Bettye Kessler and Donna Galley; brothers, David Hathcock and wife Maria and Danny Hathcock and wife Tami and 5 grandkids, Gaige Wilson, Tyler Wilson, Chandler Erwin, Taylor Hathcock and Autumn Hathcock. Please sign Ken's online guestbook at





4180 Canyon Dr

Amarillo , TX 79109

(806) 354-2585 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

