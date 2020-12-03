William "Bill" Henry, 89, of Amarillo, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive with Pastor Ken Cole officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Bill was born July 25, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Sam and Esther Henry. He grew up in Paxton, Illinois and graduated from Beloit College. He married the loved of his life, Janet Sanders on June 11, 1960. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage together. Bill and Janet moved to Amarillo in 1976 from Morton, Illinois. He worked for Arnett Brokerage and Acosta Foods, retiring in 2016. Bill and Janet were members of Saint Stephen United Methodist Church. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Janet Henry; a daughter, Karen Henry of Amarillo; two sons, William "Andy" Henry and wife Jess of Lovettsville, VA, and Mike Henry of Amarillo; three grandchildren, Kaylah Henry, Larissa Henry, and Ryan Henry; and a sister, Patricia Kleeman of Lake Forest, IL. Bill enjoyed traveling, family, dogs, and cars. He was a longtime supporter of and donated to the Amarillo SPCA. The family suggests memorials may be made to Amarillo SPCA, 11901 S. Coulter St. Amarillo, TX 79119.