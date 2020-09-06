Jesus took to heaven Dr. William Ken McCarty, age 75, of Amarillo, Texas, on April 16, 2020 after living with Parkinson's for several years. He died peacefully and surrounded by his family. This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark of grace etched on our hearts and will be missed by his family, friends, and the optometry patients he served for 48 years.
Ken was born on August 10, 1944 in Amarillo to Lalah Whitaker and W.A. McCarty. He met the love of his life, Sue Sheriff, at Tascosa High School. Before graduating from the University of Houston College of Optometry, they married and were almost inseparable for over 53 years. After college, they settled in Amarillo where they raised their family, supported their community and church, built a successful optometry practice, and lived a full, beautiful life.
He will be missed by the family who cherished him: wife Sue Sheriff McCarty, daughter Melanie (Jerry Don) Thompson, son Alan (Cortney) McCarty, and his six grandchildren, Avery, Riley, William, Aaron, James and Jameson, and his brother Tom (Jane) McCarty in addition to two nephews, one niece, and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Ken's name to the Diabetes Foundation of the High Plains (dfhp.org
, TTUHSC, Dr. Lunsford, 1400 S. Coulter, Amarillo, TX, 79106) or Southwest Parkinson's Society (swparkinsons.org
)
The Service Witness to the Resurrection to give thanks for Ken's life on earth and in heaven on will be on Saturday, September 12 at 2 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Amarillo.
