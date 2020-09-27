William Kent Courson, 61, of Perryton, passed away on September 23, 2020, on this ranch in Perryton, Texas.



The Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, at Ochiltree County Cemetery, with Mark Metzger officiating an outdoor ceremony to begin at 11:00 a.m.



Born in Pampa, Texas, to Joyce Denny and Harold Courson on April 27, 1959, Kent went to school at Perryton High School then later attended Clarendon College. He enjoyed all things outdoors but specifically hunting, fishing, and playing golf. In recent years most of his time was spent competing in cutting horse competitions.



Kent is preceded in death by Joyce Courson, Dr. C.K. Doran, and Kip Doran. He is survived by his father Harold Courson and mother Joyce Denny Doran, son Cole Courson and daughters Kacy Lee Courson and Cali Kit Campagnola, brothers L. Kirk Courson, Rod Alexander, and sister Ronda Orcutt, and his grandchildren Makenna, Kellen, and Kinsley Courson, Cali Johnson, and Rio Campagnola.



The honorary pallbearers are Kent's nieces and nephews Brandie Nicholas, Tanner Alexander, Derrick Ragsdale, Tobi Baize, Sommer Millsap, Courson Orcutt, and Halston Johnson.



The family suggests memorials be made to The Seasons Assisted Living Facility, 401 SW 24th Ave # 401, Perryton, TX 79070.



