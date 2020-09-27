1/1
William Kent Courson
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Kent Courson, 61, of Perryton, passed away on September 23, 2020, on this ranch in Perryton, Texas.

The Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, at Ochiltree County Cemetery, with Mark Metzger officiating an outdoor ceremony to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Born in Pampa, Texas, to Joyce Denny and Harold Courson on April 27, 1959, Kent went to school at Perryton High School then later attended Clarendon College. He enjoyed all things outdoors but specifically hunting, fishing, and playing golf. In recent years most of his time was spent competing in cutting horse competitions.

Kent is preceded in death by Joyce Courson, Dr. C.K. Doran, and Kip Doran. He is survived by his father Harold Courson and mother Joyce Denny Doran, son Cole Courson and daughters Kacy Lee Courson and Cali Kit Campagnola, brothers L. Kirk Courson, Rod Alexander, and sister Ronda Orcutt, and his grandchildren Makenna, Kellen, and Kinsley Courson, Cali Johnson, and Rio Campagnola.

The honorary pallbearers are Kent's nieces and nephews Brandie Nicholas, Tanner Alexander, Derrick Ragsdale, Tobi Baize, Sommer Millsap, Courson Orcutt, and Halston Johnson.

The family suggests memorials be made to The Seasons Assisted Living Facility, 401 SW 24th Ave # 401, Perryton, TX 79070.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved