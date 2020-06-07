My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
William (Bill) Lawrence Narrell, 83, of Amarillo, TX, passed away on March 19, 2020.
Memorial services will be at St. Stephen United Methodist Church with Dr. Jim Smith officiating on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
Bill was born June 28, 1937 in Loraine, TX to Cub and Judy Narrell. He graduated from Loraine High School in 1956. Bill played junior college football in Oklahoma and at McMurry. It was there that he met his future wife, Evelyn Miller, they were married on December 3, 1960. He served in the United States Army from 1962-1964. Bill graduated from McMurry with his Master's Degree. He coached in Dimmit, Hereford, Big Spring, and Leveland, until he finally arrived at Amarillo High School in 1975 where he was the defensive coordinator until he retired in 2002. Bill's greatest coaching success was being able to be on the sidelines to watch both his sons, Britt and Eric, strap on the pads and play for the Sandies.
St. Stephen United Methodist Church and the John Mark Sunday School class were a great joy. They had lifelong friends at church, their coaching family, and throughout the community. Once grandkids came along, the same energy Bill put into coaching he put into being "Granddaddy".
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marian Evelyn Narrell.
He is survived by his two sons, Britt and wife Daphne, and their children, Blake, Katie, and Beau, Eric and wife Jennifer, and their children, Chloe and husband Barrett Barker, Parker, and Cooper; sister, Sue Nebrig; and brothers, Garland and wife Dorothy, and Jackie.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent to Always A Sandie Scholarship, in honor of Bill Narrell, 2800 Paramount Amarillo, TX 79109.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.