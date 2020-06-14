William Lee "Bill" JenkinsJanuary 19, 1929 - June 8, 2020Bill was born to Ethel Means Jenkins and Henry Eads Jenkins in Amarillo, Texas. He attended Amarillo schools and received a journalism degree from the University of Texas where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He was an avid UT sports fan his entire life. After spending two years in the Army, he returned to Amarillo and began a forty-year career with the Globe News.Bill and Nancy Rush were married in 1957, and in 1963, their daughter, Shelley, was born. After the death of Nancy, Bill met and married Ann Dooley Snodgrass. Together they reared their two children and later enjoyed the blessings of their four grandchildren.Tennis was Bill's first sport of choice, and in later years golf was his main interest. He was often seen on the course pulling his clubs-never on a golf cart!Bill began playing bridge in college and continued studying and playing the game throughout his life. He obtained the status of Silver Life Master from ACBL. Bill and Ann planned vacations so he could compete in the Summer Nationals.Bill was knowledgeable in many areas. All forms of history interested him; Civil War, World War I, and World War II. He was fortunate to have visited battlefields in the U.S. and abroad. He was also a voracious reader and had the goal of reading one hundred pages most days.He was a long-time member of First Christian Church and served in many capacities. At the time of his death, he was president of the Mariners Sunday School Class.Bill was a quiet, thoughtful man who deeply loved his family. Perhaps he will most be remembered for his witty, dry, and clever sense of humor.He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his first wife, and his brother, Charles Jenkins.His survivors include his wife, Ann, of forty-seven years, his daughter, Shelley Jenkins Hamilton and husband, Kris, of Fort Worth, Texas, and his stepson, George Benckenstein, of Amarillo. His grandchildren who survive him are Kacy Hamilton, of Houston, Texas, Ryan Hamilton, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Ted Benckenstein and Claire Benckenstein, both of Amarillo, Texas. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Becky Herich and husband Bob, of Amarillo, his brother-in-law Roy Snodgrass and wife Joan, of Austin, Texas and his Oklahoma nephew and nieces.II Timothy 4:7 - I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.A memorial service for Bill will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Bill may be sent to the choir or youth department of First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109.