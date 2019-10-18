Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "W.O." Long. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX 79015 (806)-655-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

William O. Long, 92, of Canyon, passed away in his home on October 15, 2019. With him at the time of his death was his daughter, Gail, and his caregiver Nohemi. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon. Viewing will be at Brooks Funeral Directors on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.



William O. Long, or W. O. as he was known, was born in Amherst, Texas to Audrey and Ted Long on July 25, 1927. Shortly after his graduation from high school in Amherst, W.O. joined the Army. He was stationed in Seoul, Korea during the Korean War, serving a total of 18 months. He then moved to Canyon to enroll at West Texas State College. While there he met Helen Johnson. They were married August 28, 1949. After graduation in August of 1950, he signed a contract with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which led to a 30 year career as a teacher on Indian reservations in several western states, District Superintendent in Fairbanks, Alaska, and Title I supervision and management in Albuquerque. Upon his retirement from the BIA in 1979, he drove a school bus for the Albuquerque School District for 15 years. He retired from this job in 1994 when he and Helen moved to Canyon to be near family.



W.O. enjoyed family vacations of fishing and camping, and while living in Alaska, he and Helen enjoyed salmon and halibut fishing. While living in Canyon, he volunteered with the equine program at W.T. and also cared for the lawn at the Senior Citizens Center. Most of all, W.O. enjoyed time spent with family. Their wellbeing was always a priority to him.



W.O. is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Mary Sue Huggins, his wife, Helen, and his son, Bill Long. Survivors include his daughter, Gail Humphries of Weatherford, Texas and his grandson, Jon Berry of Ft. Worth, Texas.



Gail and Jon would like to thank the BSA Hospice of the Southwest nurses for their care and concern for him for the last two months. They are eminently grateful for the caregivers from Guided by Faith for their constant and personal care of W.O. through the last seven years, thus enabling him to enjoy living out his life in his own home.



Gail and Jon suggest that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Friends of the Library at Canyon Area Library, 1501 3rd Ave. Canyon, TX 79015, BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Suite 100, Amarillo, TX 79106, or .





