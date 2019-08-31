Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Price Hale M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Price Hale, M.D., longtime physician, professor and philanthropist of Amarillo and current resident of Dallas died August 27, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 85 years old. He loved well and was loved well.



Dr. Hale moved to Amarillo in 1962 and was in private practice of otolaryngology until 2001. Over those four decades he treated over 90,000 families. Upon leaving private practice Dr. Hale accepted an appointment as Clinical Professor of Surgery at Texas Tech School of Medicine Health Science Center. He had a genuine commitment to his patients and an enjoyment of the practice of medicine. He continued to practice medicine until 2015 and performed his last tonsillectomy at age 82. He loved teaching medical students and residents and was awarded the Aesculapian Award for Excellence in Teaching by a Clinical Faculty Member. He also received the 2014 Outstanding Clinician Award from TTUHSC and was further honored with the Texas Tech President's Teaching Award.



Dr. Hale had great passion for his work and dedicated himself to his patients. He held membership in numerous medical organizations including Diplomate of the American Board of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Life member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology and Texas Medical Association.



In the community, Dr. Hale was an active volunteer and patron of the arts. He was a former president and trustee of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.



Bill and his wife Sue opened their home to host the first meeting of Bravo, the supporting organization for the Amarillo Opera in 1991. Bill also provided professional treatment to many singers over the years.



Bill and Sue were patrons of Amarillo Symphony Orchestra, Amarillo Museum of Art and many other charitable and non-profit organizations. In 2004, they were honored with the Distinguished Volunteer Golden Nail Award from the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Art Committee, which recognizes exceptional commitment to the arts. Bill and Sue were honored by the Clovis Education Foundation & Alumni Association by their 2015 induction into the Purple Pride Hall of Honor.



The couple funded the Hale Charitable Fund with the Amarillo Area Foundation. Bill also funded the Prayer Room at High Plains Baptist Hospital in honor of four generations of doctors in his family: his grandfather, father, himself and his son. Bill and Sue funded the William P. Hale, M.D. and Sue Hale Distinguished Otolaryngology Professorship at Texas Tech University Health Science Center at Amarillo in 2006, the first endowed professorship established at TTUHSC.



Bill and Sue shared a passion for travel, particularly traveling with family. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2003, together with all their children and grandchildren in a special ceremony held at the 900-year old Tewkesbury Abbey Cathedral in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, England. Bill also enjoyed motorcycling and motorcycled to 48 states. Bill and Sue were active in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Amarillo.



William Price Hale was born in Lynch, Ky., but spent his childhood in Clovis, where he kept horses, chickens and a milk cow. He milked a cow twice a day and cared for chickens for many years during his childhood, selling eggs and milk to neighbors under the guidance of his beloved grandfather, J.W. Hale, M.D.



Dr. Hale graduated from Clovis High School in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Sue Barnett, in December 1953 in Clovis. Together they had three sons.



He graduated from the University of Louisville, Ky., Medical School in 1958 with additional training at the Medical Center of Columbus, Ga., Graduate School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Parkland Hospital in Dallas where he was the first otolaryngology resident to complete his training in 1962.



He was preceded in death by his parents, P.E. Hale, M.D. and Leta Roberts Hale.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sue Barnett Hale; their three sons, Russell Hale of Dallas, Rick Hale and wife, Lanette, of Houston, and Price Hale, M.D. and wife, Teresa, of San Antonio; five grandchildren, Katy Hale Roach, John Hale, Charlotte Hale, Will Hale, Alissa Hale Muller and two great-grandchildren Thomason Roach and Louisa Roach.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials in honor of Dr. Hale be made to . Condolences may be sent to Sue Hale c/o St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1601 Georgia St S, Amarillo, TX 79102

William Price Hale, M.D., longtime physician, professor and philanthropist of Amarillo and current resident of Dallas died August 27, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 85 years old. He loved well and was loved well.Dr. Hale moved to Amarillo in 1962 and was in private practice of otolaryngology until 2001. Over those four decades he treated over 90,000 families. Upon leaving private practice Dr. Hale accepted an appointment as Clinical Professor of Surgery at Texas Tech School of Medicine Health Science Center. He had a genuine commitment to his patients and an enjoyment of the practice of medicine. He continued to practice medicine until 2015 and performed his last tonsillectomy at age 82. He loved teaching medical students and residents and was awarded the Aesculapian Award for Excellence in Teaching by a Clinical Faculty Member. He also received the 2014 Outstanding Clinician Award from TTUHSC and was further honored with the Texas Tech President's Teaching Award.Dr. Hale had great passion for his work and dedicated himself to his patients. He held membership in numerous medical organizations including Diplomate of the American Board of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Life member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology and Texas Medical Association.In the community, Dr. Hale was an active volunteer and patron of the arts. He was a former president and trustee of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.Bill and his wife Sue opened their home to host the first meeting of Bravo, the supporting organization for the Amarillo Opera in 1991. Bill also provided professional treatment to many singers over the years.Bill and Sue were patrons of Amarillo Symphony Orchestra, Amarillo Museum of Art and many other charitable and non-profit organizations. In 2004, they were honored with the Distinguished Volunteer Golden Nail Award from the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Art Committee, which recognizes exceptional commitment to the arts. Bill and Sue were honored by the Clovis Education Foundation & Alumni Association by their 2015 induction into the Purple Pride Hall of Honor.The couple funded the Hale Charitable Fund with the Amarillo Area Foundation. Bill also funded the Prayer Room at High Plains Baptist Hospital in honor of four generations of doctors in his family: his grandfather, father, himself and his son. Bill and Sue funded the William P. Hale, M.D. and Sue Hale Distinguished Otolaryngology Professorship at Texas Tech University Health Science Center at Amarillo in 2006, the first endowed professorship established at TTUHSC.Bill and Sue shared a passion for travel, particularly traveling with family. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2003, together with all their children and grandchildren in a special ceremony held at the 900-year old Tewkesbury Abbey Cathedral in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, England. Bill also enjoyed motorcycling and motorcycled to 48 states. Bill and Sue were active in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Amarillo.William Price Hale was born in Lynch, Ky., but spent his childhood in Clovis, where he kept horses, chickens and a milk cow. He milked a cow twice a day and cared for chickens for many years during his childhood, selling eggs and milk to neighbors under the guidance of his beloved grandfather, J.W. Hale, M.D.Dr. Hale graduated from Clovis High School in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Sue Barnett, in December 1953 in Clovis. Together they had three sons.He graduated from the University of Louisville, Ky., Medical School in 1958 with additional training at the Medical Center of Columbus, Ga., Graduate School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Parkland Hospital in Dallas where he was the first otolaryngology resident to complete his training in 1962.He was preceded in death by his parents, P.E. Hale, M.D. and Leta Roberts Hale.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sue Barnett Hale; their three sons, Russell Hale of Dallas, Rick Hale and wife, Lanette, of Houston, and Price Hale, M.D. and wife, Teresa, of San Antonio; five grandchildren, Katy Hale Roach, John Hale, Charlotte Hale, Will Hale, Alissa Hale Muller and two great-grandchildren Thomason Roach and Louisa Roach.In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials in honor of Dr. Hale be made to . Condolences may be sent to Sue Hale c/o St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1601 Georgia St S, Amarillo, TX 79102 Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations