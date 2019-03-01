Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Coach" Dowty. View Sign

William R. "Coach" Dowty, 85, of Amarillo died February 27, 2019.



Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home.



William was born July 22, 1933 in Amarillo to Grady and Gladys Dowty. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1952-1955. While serving, he played Basketball for Italian Team. William met and married Ruth Ann Crawford on August 12, 1994. He spent many years teaching and coaching. He was a huge fan of Women's Basketball, American History, Dallas Cowboys Football and LA Lakers Basketball. William never met a stranger.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Wesley and Grady.



William is survived by his wife, Ann Dowty; children, Randy Dowty and wife Shari, Adella Hall and husband Bradley, Tonia McEvers and husband Kent and Lorinda Mercado; grandchildren, Deric McEvers, Jennifer Mercado, Sheena Lopez, Christopher Mercado, Wayne Shelby and Alisa Dibble; and numerous great-grandchildren.



Online condolences may be shared at





4100 S Georgia St

Amarillo , TX 79110

Funeral Home Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo , TX 79110
(806) 352-2727
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

