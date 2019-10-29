Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Robbins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Robbins, 80 of Amarillo, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Gabriel Garcia as celebrant. Interment will follow in Dumas Cemetery. The rosary will be recited at 5:30 in the evening on Monday at Morrison Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 1230 Bryan in Amarillo. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.



Bill was born on December 11, 1938 in Reydon, OK to Jodie and Etta Robbins. He attended school in Amarillo and was part of the inaugural class at Palo Duro High School. Bill honorably served his county in the 82nd Airborne Division as a member of the Special Forces earning the distinction of wearing the Green Beret. After service to his country, Bill worked as a diesel mechanic for the City of Amarillo, Xcel Energy and Laid Law Bus Service. Bill married Fran on February 4, 1987 in Dumas, TX. Bill was a hard-working man and a family man; his children and grandchildren were his favorite hobby and he could always be found supporting them in everything they did; they were his pride and joy.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Ruby Burnett, Pearl Hilburne, Eluveda Eagleston, Opal Herring, Mildred Ballen; brothers: Roy, J.C., Vernon, and James Robbins; son: Jay Robbins and "adopted" son Richard Allan Rackley.



Bill leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Fran of the home; children: Robin Robbins and wife Dawn of Garland, TX, Steven T. Guzman and wife Debbie of Amarillo, TX and Shelly Genck and husband Jason of Westminister, CO; grandchildren: Kirrie Paige Benge and husband Chris, Celeste Robbins, Colten Genck, Kaden Guzman, Cierra Genck, Brittany McCurdy; sister: Ann Seba and husband Gary of Lubbock, TX; numerous other nieces, nephews and extended family members.









